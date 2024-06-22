Karnataka HC verdict today on single judge order in BTC case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court’s division bench will deliver its verdict on Saturday on an appeal filed by the state government against the interim order of the single judge permitting Bengaluru Turf Club (BTC) to conduct on-course and off-course racing and betting activities.

The division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind reserved the order after hearing the arguments of the government and petitioners.

On June 18, the single judge stayed the government’s order rejecting the application filed by BTC seeking licence to conduct races and betting activities from June to August. The single judge directed the government to permit BTC to conduct all on-course and off-course racing and betting activities, adhering to terms and conditions.

While passing the interim order subject to the final outcome of petitions, the single judge stated that the government could monitor, supervise and regulate racing and betting activities of BTC.