Physical memories

BENGALURU: It is often said that wounds heal, but scars remain. Similarly, even when memories are suppressed and forgotten, the body remembers. Beru Art and Cultural Foundation is bringing a unique two-day art festival titled Janaru, which explores difficult themes like inappropriate touching and abuse through experimental performance art. “Janaru means people in Kannada. Our effort is to give upcoming artists space to create innovative work,” says Dayanand Akilesh J, one of the festival’s organisers.

Two performances from the festival uniquely tackle themes of gender, abuse, and social hierarchies that perpetuate everyday violence against women. Bengaluru-based artist Durga Venkatesan will showcase her bold take on the theme of inappropriate touching with an experimental non-verbal performance art piece titled Touchy Topic.

“I wanted to work around sexual harassment and inappropriate touching, which I’ve personally faced,” shares Venkatesan, adding, “Coming from Delhi, that fear is drilled into you. I wanted to explore non-verbal communication because it’s very difficult to talk about these things, so I wanted to see other modes of expression that people can engage in.”

The 60-minute performance is simple yet powerful. Venkatesan will stand motionless, inviting the audience to place white paint fingerprints on her at spots where they have been touched inappropriately. “The preparation is very internal,” she explains. “Grounding is essential to keep me from feeling overwhelmed since this is also a piece where you might feel personally invaded. It’s about consent and control, knowing that I’ve given consent to be touched is a statement in itself.”