BWSSB valve chambers pose danger to motorists

BENGALURU: Residents of 100 ft Road in Vajarahalli are facing a peculiar problem. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is busy constructing valve chambers with cement on the road for water supply pipelines that run below it. But these chambers are at a height compared to the road and have been causing two-wheeler riders to fall.

The work is part of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme Stage V which aims to provide 750 MLD of water to 110 villages in the peripheral areas of the city by July.

This busy, 8-km road connects Banashankari VIth Stage to Kanakapura Road.

‘Unscientifically designed’

A local resident who uses the road often, Rajan Govinda, told The New Indian Express, “These chambers occupy up to 30 ft of this busy road. Many vehicle users have fallen and suffered injuries as these chambers have suddenly come up in the middle of the road. They are 4 inches to 1.6 feet high. Someone not familiar with the road ends up hitting it and falling off. It is a real problem at night when streetlights do not work. It has been designed unscientifically.”

Contractor Megha Engineering and Infrastructure is carrying out the work.

Changemakers of Kanakapura Secretary Vajapeyam K Srivatsa said, “Work here began 1.5 years ago and it is still going on. These chambers still being laid pose a danger to riders.”

BWSSB Assistant Executive Engineer Sandeep said, “These chambers have butterfly valve chambers which are required to regulate the water supply. We also have air chambers to ensure that air does not block the flow of water. We will see what best can be done for the residents.”

BWSSB Assistant Executive Engineer Raghavendra assured it would be set right. “I have spoken to the residents here and assured them that I would rectify it. The contractor has been asked to level the chambers. It will be done in a week.”