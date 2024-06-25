Interwoven worlds

BENGALURU: An intricate dance of threads and texture can transform mere fabric into a canvas that celebrates cultural heritage and contemporary innovation. It’s where tradition meets modernity and the space where textile
designer and artist Rakhee Shenoy (29) thrives. “My medium while creating art is mixed-media textile. For me, the canvas is fabric; it is not something that is stretched and painted on. My canvas comes in a roll. I experiment with embroidery, digital print, hand painting, and more. People may wonder why I don’t stick to one, but for me, there’s comfort in the mixed media space,” shares Shenoy, the daughter of renowned artist Gurudas Shenoy.
After graduating from the Royal College of Art in London, Shenoy’s return to India was marked by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. “I got the last flight out of the United Kingdom to come to India, and I finished my last few months of graduation from home. I took part in the London Craft Week, which taught me how to use space effectively to display my artwork,” recalls Shenoy, who then went onto exhibit her work in prestigious exhibitions in The Netherlands and Belgium.
She has done international collaborations, including with big names like Universal Studios. “The interesting thing about working on projects for Universal Studios is the explosion of colours. They don’t limit themselves to just a few shades; it’s always 40 colours and above. It’s challenging, but you are also just pushed to create something beautiful,” she shares.
Shenoy’s work further extends to freelancing for Aranyani, a luxury bag designer that sells in London, as well as Vaya, a city-based textiles studio. For the latter, she has designed interior fabric collections, including Celestial Weavings, which launched recently and reflects her unique blend of art and design. “Celestial Weavings for Vaya was inspired by larger-than-life space phenomena and terrains of Earth. I was inspired by NASA and ISRO images; I created woven textures that capture movement in various lighting,” elaborates Shenoy.
A significant aspect of Shenoy’s identity as an artist is her deep connection to her roots. “When it comes to design, working with international brands is always fun. Because I think somewhere the international brands always look at the fact that I come from Indian heritage, and they love the subtle Indian influences in my work, in terms of my colour sense, or design perspective, without enforcing any stereotypes,” she says.
Having worked on multiple projects as a textile consultant, Shenoy wants to focus on her current art practice after setting up a studio in the city. “I have a family history of artists with my grandfather (GS Shenoy) and father being artists – I have always grown up around art. I feel like, at some point, I was always meant to be in the art space,” says
Shenoy, adding, “I have two shows coming up this year. This time, the concept is based on family, where I come from, and the textures and colours that I associate with family. I think I will call it Ties Beyond Cloth.”