Interwoven worlds

BENGALURU: An intricate dance of threads and texture can transform mere fabric into a canvas that celebrates cultural heritage and contemporary innovation. It’s where tradition meets modernity and the space where textile

designer and artist Rakhee Shenoy (29) thrives. “My medium while creating art is mixed-media textile. For me, the canvas is fabric; it is not something that is stretched and painted on. My canvas comes in a roll. I experiment with embroidery, digital print, hand painting, and more. People may wonder why I don’t stick to one, but for me, there’s comfort in the mixed media space,” shares Shenoy, the daughter of renowned artist Gurudas Shenoy.

After graduating from the Royal College of Art in London, Shenoy’s return to India was marked by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. “I got the last flight out of the United Kingdom to come to India, and I finished my last few months of graduation from home. I took part in the London Craft Week, which taught me how to use space effectively to display my artwork,” recalls Shenoy, who then went onto exhibit her work in prestigious exhibitions in The Netherlands and Belgium.

She has done international collaborations, including with big names like Universal Studios. “The interesting thing about working on projects for Universal Studios is the explosion of colours. They don’t limit themselves to just a few shades; it’s always 40 colours and above. It’s challenging, but you are also just pushed to create something beautiful,” she shares.