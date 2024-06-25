The touch and feel of the old album

BENGALURU: The big old iron trunk is the centrepiece of the home dining room. It sits there, quiet, as people walk about or eat at the table. But when it’s opened, a treasure trove of our family’s history, parables, and tales comes alive, in the form of a large collection of photo albums – relics with eternal emotional significance.

There are those lazy and cosy weekends, even better the rainy ones when over a cup of hot coffee, I fling open the heavy lid of the trunk and fill my space with the scenes, anecdotes and experiences that shaped me.

There are numerous albums, some as small as my palm, and others as large as bank ledgers. There is a soothing musty whiff, from a hundred years ago, when my grandsires posed for a photograph. Each album has its story, celebrating a marriage, birthday, vacation, graduation, sports day and theatre play, or simple amusements. And I sit at that table, gazing at every photograph and soaking in every second how its subjects and actions might have unfolded.

Old albums are yesteryear photographic memory banks. I love drifting into the past and reliving all its fond evocations and learnings, and the photographs that have been carefully preserved, to hold and behold, help me drift. There is something mystical about the old photo album. With the depths of black and white, and the melange of colours, it literally revives frozen moments in myriad perspectives.

A few days ago, a school friend shared some pictures from 1998-2002, through WhatsApp. The photographs, which included my last day of Class 10 and our antics on the playground, have lost some gloss, but still resonate charm. I was quick to ask myself, “How are all my friends and teachers doing?” Photographs possess that magic wand to transport your mind down memory lane, allowing you to relive moments as originally as you experienced them, while also triggering reminiscences of people you long left behind. You meet dozens of individuals, get friendly with them, and then suddenly, they have exited your life. Then one fine day, a small photograph of you and an old acquaintance pulls at your brainstrings, and you get enveloped by the bliss of happy recollections.