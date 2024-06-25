The touch and feel of the old album

BENGALURU: The big old iron trunk is the centrepiece of the home dining room. It sits there, quiet, as people walk about or eat at the table. But when it’s opened, a treasure trove of our family’s history, parables, and tales comes alive, in the form of a large collection of photo albums – relics with eternal emotional significance.
There are those lazy and cosy weekends, even better the rainy ones when over a cup of hot coffee, I fling open the heavy lid of the trunk and fill my space with the scenes, anecdotes and experiences that shaped me.
There are numerous albums, some as small as my palm, and others as large as bank ledgers. There is a soothing musty whiff, from a hundred years ago, when my grandsires posed for a photograph. Each album has its story, celebrating a marriage, birthday, vacation, graduation, sports day and theatre play, or simple amusements. And I sit at that table, gazing at every photograph and soaking in every second how its subjects and actions might have unfolded.
Old albums are yesteryear photographic memory banks. I love drifting into the past and reliving all its fond evocations and learnings, and the photographs that have been carefully preserved, to hold and behold, help me drift. There is something mystical about the old photo album. With the depths of black and white, and the melange of colours, it literally revives frozen moments in myriad perspectives.
A few days ago, a school friend shared some pictures from 1998-2002, through WhatsApp. The photographs, which included my last day of Class 10 and our antics on the playground, have lost some gloss, but still resonate charm. I was quick to ask myself, “How are all my friends and teachers doing?” Photographs possess that magic wand to transport your mind down memory lane, allowing you to relive moments as originally as you experienced them, while also triggering reminiscences of people you long left behind. You meet dozens of individuals, get friendly with them, and then suddenly, they have exited your life. Then one fine day, a small photograph of you and an old acquaintance pulls at your brainstrings, and you get enveloped by the bliss of happy recollections.
For Indian families, album-viewing is a hobby. We love peering into wedding albums, while as children, we loved observing film negatives. Albums bring families together, not just to sit and look into them, but also to cherish irreplaceable memories. As a child, I would spend hours studying each photograph – counting the number of people in it, their expressions, clothes, and surroundings. I would spot an elderly man somewhere in the distant background, and wonder, “Who was he, and where is he now?” Finding hidden little things in photographs became a game. And there was a horde of photos, which meant a very large play area to conquer. Even today, I thoroughly scan photographs of me, trying to remember what my day was like then, what I did, where I went, where is this t-shirt I’m wearing, and so on.
Photographs also reveal how time flies, how much we have grown, and enable us to revisit better times in the past, to help us cope with the present. Since they freeze memories as tactile objects we can literally hold, they also bring solace during lonely struggles.
Generations of children coming into this world, going to school, and one-day becoming grandparents, are beautifully photographed and pieced together in an album. Captured by cameras, which used film rolls with limited photo space, each click had to be delightfully priceless, of a particular moment, cementing it for posterity. In an era where unlimited pictures and selfies are captured on handheld mobile phone cameras, and shared on social media for likes and shares, the humble handheld album remains an evergreen symbol of a time paused – because you want it to last forever. A candid, personal, illustrated family history book for the coffee table!
