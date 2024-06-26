Darshan fan held for threat to producer

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old fan of actor Darshan was arrested in connection with a threat issued to film producer Umapathy Gowda. Basaveshwara Nagar police arrested him on Monday. The video of him abusing and threatening the film producer went viral on social media.

The accused has been identified as Chethan. Umapathy Gowda, who had produced Kannada movie ‘Roberrt’ with Darshan in the lead role, filed a complaint on June 23, based on which police arrested the accused.

In the alleged video, Chethan had made derogatory remarks against Gowda and abused him, stating that he had made money out of the movie by using Darshan’s image. Police made Chethan record a video apologising to Umapathy Gowda and actor Pratham, as the accused had also targeted the latter in one of his videos on social media.

Following Darshan’s arrest, his die-hard fans have been posting comments and videos against those who speak against their favourite actor.