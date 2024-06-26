Ultimate honour

BENGALURU: Being inducted into the Grolier Club is the ultimate recognition of being a true bibliophile. You cannot simply sign up to join the club; you need to be recommended for membership and supported by three other members. The final step is an interview with the board members. Eventually, what matters is the strength of your bibliophilic activity!

The Grolier Club was one of many American organisations founded in the years of prosperity and optimism: museums and libraries, professional and patriotic societies, and fraternal and ethnic lodges. Reflecting the reformist spirit of the era, nine business and cultural leaders of New York City, who were collectors of books and prints, gathered on January 24, 1884 to start a club for the encouragement of ‘literary study and the arts of the book’. Their group was named after ‘The Prince of Bibliophiles’ Jean Grolier (1489/90 to 1565), the leading bibliophile of the Renaissance and a royal treasurer under four French kings.

When Nick Basbanes asked me whether I would be interested in joining the club of around 820 active members (and a total of around 3,000 since its founding), I was not sure whether I was worthy of being in the company of some of the bibliophilic legends such as J Pierpont Morgan (American financier and banker), William Henry Huntington (American railroad magnate), and Henry Clay Forger (Founder of Folger Shakespeare Library).

Once I became a member, I could hardly wait to visit the Club on 47 East 60th Street in New York (between Park and Madison Avenues, in Manhattan’s affluent Upper East Side). I went there on February 26, 2024, as excited as a kid in a candy store. The four-storeyed building, completed in 1917, is an architectural gem and stands as a testament to the Beaux-Arts style characterised by grandiosity, classical elements, and meticulous attention to detail.