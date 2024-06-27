Alaikkadal dance musical celebrates resilience and tradition of coastal fishermen

BENGALURU: Alaikkadal is a dance musical that delves deep into the sea, with roots in a quaint fisherman’s community. Through its dance movements, it brings to life the simplicity and vibrancy of coastal communities. This dance-theatre production, set to be staged later this week in Bengaluru, narrates the stories of South India’s coastal fishing communities.

Fishing is a primary occupation for these communities, which rely heavily on the sea for their livelihoods. Their traditional method of fishing, Karavalai, is steeped in the traditions of Tamil Nadu and certain regions of Sri Lanka. “It is an ancient technique that requires immense physical strength and manual labour rather than technology.

The process involves three main resources: a boat, a net, and manpower. One part of the net is left on the shore while another is extended into the sea using a boat. Thirty to forty people, including men, women, and children, work together in unison to pull the net from the shore, reeling in their catch for a minimum of four to six hours,” explains Junafar, the show’s director.