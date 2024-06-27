BBMP’s door-to-door survey to identify patients suffering viral disease starts from June 28

BENGALURU: With the number of dengue cases increasing in Bengaluru, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to conduct a door-to-door survey to identify people suffering from the viral disease and spread awareness against it from Friday.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told reporters that “source reduction activity” will be taken up near 14 lakh vulnerable houses. ASHA and NSS volunteers, and nursing students will take part in the Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activity.

He said as over 1,200 dengue positive cases have been reported, a block will be created for 1,000 households. Health inspectors, ASHA workers, auxiliary nurses & midwives, and link workers in their respective zones will conduct the survey.

He said the officials have been instructed to survey all zones. If the officials find suspected dengue cases, they will be sent to the nearest primary health centres for tests. He said the palike officials have been instructed to target mosquito-breeding places.

The palike will come up with a micro-plan for all the zones. NS1 test kit will be used to test people suffering from fever. Blood samples will be collected and sent to laboratories for further tests. “Of the 28 lakh houses in BBMP limits, 14 lakh are in vulnerable places. They will be visited once in 15 days to raise awareness against dengue,” he said.