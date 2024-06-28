Bengaluru: Granddad rapes child, cops detain victim’s father

BENGALURU: A six-year-old girl was raped allegedly by her 58-year-old grandfather in Hulimavu police station limits on Tuesday. Police have detained the girl’s father for helping his parents and brothers flee the house after the incident came to light. He has also been charged with trying to cover up the incident.

When the incident took place, the girl’s mother was away at work. The family hailed from Tamil Nadu and had settled in Hulimavu on Bannerghatta Road.

After returning from work, the girl’s mother learned about the rape and decided to approach the police. However, the accused tried to entice her by offering to register his property in the victim’s name if she did not report the matter to the police. He also offered her gold ornaments.

Shockingly, the girl’s father too advised his wife not to approach the police. When the woman refused to budge, her mother-in-law and other family members tried to coax her to keep the incident under wraps. Finally, the family threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to the police.

On Wednesday, the woman somehow managed to leave the house on the pretext of going to work and sought help from her neighbours. They then shifted the victim to hospital for treatment.

As it was a a medico-legal case, the hospital alerted the police who went to the hospital and advised the woman to file a complaint. She filed the police complaint on Wednesday night. The victim is presently undergoing treatment in Vani Vilas Hospital.

The Hulimavu police are on the lookout for the accused, his wife and two other sons, and registered a case under different sections of the POCSO Act.