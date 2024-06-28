Bengaluru: Three fliers caught with gold

BENGALURU: The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs has seized gold items valued at over Rs 52 lakh from three international fliers, including a woman, who arrived in Bengaluru in different flights. The total weight of the gold seized during on the intervening night of June 24 and 25 is 731.5 gram. All of them had concealed the gold in their clothes.

A Customs source said the first seizure was made from a male passenger, a native of Vellore in Tamil Nadu, who reached Kempegowda Internatonal Airport from Bangkok. “He had concealed three gold biscuits and one small gold patti, totally weighing 315 gm and valued at Rs 22.49 lakh. A spot physical search based on suspicion helped in detecting the items,” he said. The flier had arrived by a Thai Lion Airlines flight SL 216.

The second case involved a Bengaluru woman who arrived from Dubai by an Indigo flight (6E 1486). “She had concealed one gold chain and four bangles under her clothes. Profiling and body search helped in detecting the smuggled items weighing 300 gm,” the source said. The items are worth Rs 21,20,400.

In the third case, a Shivamogga native who attempted to smuggle a 116.5-gram gold biscuit was caught after physical checks. He had concealed the biscuit, worth Rs 8.31 lakh, in the pocket of his pant. He arrived by an Indigo Arabia flight from Sharjah to Bengaluru.