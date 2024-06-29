BBMP chief commissioner bats for microplan to control dengue

BENGALURU: Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP), Tushar Girinath, instructed the officials to prepare a comprehensive microplan to control the spread of dengue in the city.

He was speaking after launching the ‘Dry Day’ programme to control dengue at GM Palya in New Thippasandra Ward in the city’s East Zone. Girinath asked the officials concerned to spread awareness among citizens on dengue and the ways to prevent it.

‘Dry Day’ involves the public draining of drums, pots, empty containers, etc, to prevent mosquito breeding. “Dengue is spread by the mosquito Aedes aegypti. Residents should ensure that there is no stagnant water in their surroundings. Residents should empty their drums at least once a week and refill them. If the same water is stored for more than a week, then mosquitoes will breed in them,” he advised the citizens.

He opined that ASHA workers distributing pamphlets door-to-door on dengue will help in preventing the spread of this disease. Girinath also said that mosquito breeding sites should be eradicated by spraying chemicals on the surface. He suggested that a comprehensive report on door-to-door surveys should be conducted and data should be entered in PRISM-H software daily.

The Zonal Commissioner, Joint Commissioner and Health Officer visited and inspected the places of operation of ‘Dry Day’ in all eight zones. The Special Commissioner of the Health Department also visited and inspected ‘Dry Day’ activities in Mahalakshmi Layout.

The Zonal Commissioner of Yelahanka visited a school and advised students to ensure that there is no stagnation of water in their houses. He told them to spread awareness about dengue in their neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Karnataka secretary Mohan Dasari and Mahadevapura president Ashok Mruthyunjaya, held a protest at the BBMP head office, alleging negligence by Palike in dealing with the dengue situation.