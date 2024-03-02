Bengaluru: BBMP staff list many woes, protest

BENGALURU: Around a thousand BBMP employees protested at Freedom Park on Friday, urging the government to meet their demands. Though the revenue department has increased tax collection over the years, officials are being suspended for frivolous reasons, said BBMP Employees’ Union president Amritraj. Rs 3,339 crore was collected in 2022-23 and Rs 3,598 crore in 2023-24. But Assistant Revenue Officer Lakshmi has been suspended for five years without a final order.

Health Officer Devika Rani has not been assigned a place in RR Nagar zone. Senior Health Inspector KL Vishwanath has been suspended in connection with the incident of stone throwing and damaging an English signage by some miscreants, he said.

The biometric login at 10am and logout at 5.30pm has become a burden for field officers as they have to leave their homes early and reach late. The recruitment and promotion of 108 junior engineers, 10 superintending engineers and 20 executive engineers have been proposed to the government, the protesters said.