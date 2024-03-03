Day after blast in cafe, Bengaluru bounces back to normal
BENGALURU: A day after the bomb blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe that sent shock waves across the IT capital Bengaluru, people were seen enjoying their Saturdays as they normally would, from breakfast spots to ice cream parlours, the streets were bustling with people outside Chinnaswamy Stadium and at various other eateries.
“The hotel is operating as usual, with security operating all throughout the operating hours from 5 am to 1 am each day. All outlets of the eatery consist of 5-8 guards who oversee the premises during operational hours,” said Raghunath, manager of Rameshwaram Cafe, Rajajinagar branch.
“Customers are arriving as usual, with a larger crowd today because it is a Saturday. College students, bank employees, and others working nearby will be here until 3.30 pm each day for lunch,” a staff member from MTR, St Marks Road branch said. He added that despite having multiple outlets, only the St Marks Road branch operates seven days a week.
People were observed lining up outside the Central Tiffin Room (CTR) in Malleswaram, eagerly awaiting their turn to enjoy the renowned ‘Benne dosa’. Despite the restaurant opening at 4 pm, a queue had already lined up by 4.15 pm.
Apart from the renowned Darshinis, ice cream parlours including Corner House and others were also bustling with people. merrily consuming their ice creams and milkshakes in the sweltering afternoon.
However, PC Rao, President of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association, said that the association will convene a meeting with police officials, member hotels, and other stakeholders to discuss protocols for maintaining vigilance in hotels.
Speaking to TNIE, he said, “We will collaborate with experts and police officials to proactively prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. Recognizing that such occurrences can happen anywhere, not just at restaurants, we will establish standard operating procedures (SOPs). These SOPs will encompass guidelines regarding the operation of all restaurants and eateries, ensuring comprehensive and detailed procedures are put in place.”