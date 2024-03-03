Day after blast in cafe, Bengaluru bounces back to normal

BENGALURU: A day after the bomb blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe that sent shock waves across the IT capital Bengaluru, people were seen enjoying their Saturdays as they normally would, from breakfast spots to ice cream parlours, the streets were bustling with people outside Chinnaswamy Stadium and at various other eateries.

“The hotel is operating as usual, with security operating all throughout the operating hours from 5 am to 1 am each day. All outlets of the eatery consist of 5-8 guards who oversee the premises during operational hours,” said Raghunath, manager of Rameshwaram Cafe, Rajajinagar branch.

“Customers are arriving as usual, with a larger crowd today because it is a Saturday. College students, bank employees, and others working nearby will be here until 3.30 pm each day for lunch,” a staff member from MTR, St Marks Road branch said. He added that despite having multiple outlets, only the St Marks Road branch operates seven days a week.