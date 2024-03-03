IIT-Bengaluru to help train IAF personnel in waveform design

BENGALURU: The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) and Software Development Institute (SDI) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) announced a strategic partnership aimed at driving ground-breaking research and development activities, while fostering the creation of innovative products and processes.

IIIT-B will be extending its expertise to collaborate with SDI, a critical unit within the Indian Air Force, responsible for software development tasks related to avionics software systems and integration. SDI also plays a pivotal role in providing specialized training to selected officers of the IAF.

The institute is also committed to initiating a specialized training programme titled 'Communication Theory and DSP for Waveform Design'. This will be designed for IAF personnel nominated by SDI and will be spearheaded by Prem Singh from IIIT-B who is an expert in 5G and Beyond Waveform Design.