Defunct RO plants leave citizens high & dry in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: While officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have been holding marathon meetings and are claiming that they are relieving the water problem in the city this summer, a stark reality is that many Reverse Osmosis (RO) drinking water plants set up by the civic body are non-functional.
Thousands of people have been depending on the 600 water ATMs for the past few years. These ATMs give out 20 litres of RO water once you feed it with a Rs 5 coin. As many of these plants no longer give water, citizens are forced to get water cans from private suppliers who charge anything above Rs 30 for every can.
“I stay in Azad Nagar. All these years my morning routine was to get water cans filled from the RO plant in the area. However, the plant is not functioning for the past many days. There is none whom we can question to know the problem. For our family, we need a minimum of two water cans per day and this goes up on weekends when everyone stays at home” said Harish, a bank employee. Harish said that now he is getting water from a private water supplier and pays Rs 40 per can. “It is a big expense for me daily,” he rues.
The situation is more or less similar across the city where citizens in the absence of a working RO plant near them, commute to their other areas with functional ones and end up disappointed looking at the serpentine queue there.
“Water is supplied to us only from 6-9 in the morning and evening. When we head to fetch water at that time, people queue up heavily and to get a can of water we have to wait for nearly an hour or more. As many are working, they cannot afford to wait so long and end up buying water cans from private suppliers, which again is a burden for them” said Prakash Murugan, a resident of Rajarajeshwari Nagar.
Citizens questioned where all the huge funds that BBMP is claiming to have been allocating to alleviate the water crisis are draining into as their water crisis issues are not addressed. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath did not respond to repeated calls.
BWSSB appeals citizen to rent out tankers
Bengaluru: To cater to the shortage of tankers at its disposal to dispatch water to areas where there is a shortage, the BWSSB has appealed to the public to rent out their available tankers. A BWSSB official said some resident welfare associations which used to bring water using tankers from their borewells no longer do so, and the tankers are lying idle. An official release said those interested in renting their tankers can contact Jaishankar, Chief Engineer, Designs, BWSSB, on 9845444009.