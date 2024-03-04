Defunct RO plants leave citizens high & dry in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: While officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have been holding marathon meetings and are claiming that they are relieving the water problem in the city this summer, a stark reality is that many Reverse Osmosis (RO) drinking water plants set up by the civic body are non-functional.

Thousands of people have been depending on the 600 water ATMs for the past few years. These ATMs give out 20 litres of RO water once you feed it with a Rs 5 coin. As many of these plants no longer give water, citizens are forced to get water cans from private suppliers who charge anything above Rs 30 for every can.

“I stay in Azad Nagar. All these years my morning routine was to get water cans filled from the RO plant in the area. However, the plant is not functioning for the past many days. There is none whom we can question to know the problem. For our family, we need a minimum of two water cans per day and this goes up on weekends when everyone stays at home” said Harish, a bank employee. Harish said that now he is getting water from a private water supplier and pays Rs 40 per can. “It is a big expense for me daily,” he rues.