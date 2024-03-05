Unsettling questions, urgent answers : Critical Zones Exhibition in Bengaluru spotlights Earth's fragile biosphere, human impact

BENGALURU: Against the inky backdrop of the vast universe, Earth is an utterly insignificant pale blue dot. Yet, all known life clings to a fragile sliver on its surface – roughly 8 miles up in the atmosphere and 8 miles down in the crust. But this biosphere is under siege. The relentless human pursuit of progress has been tearing down forests, choking oceans with plastic, and spewing pollutants that disrupt the delicate balance that makes life sustainable.

Science Gallery’s ongoing exhibition, Critical Zones: In Search of a Common Ground, showcases this stark contrast–the fragile bubble of life threatened by its own inhabitants. Originally conceptualised by French philosopher, anthropologist, and sociologist Bruno Latour and Austrian artist, curator, and theorist Peter Weibel, Critical Zones invites audiences on a journey of unsettling introspection.

“We want visitors to go back with questions and the desire to change things around them,” explains Jahnavi Phalkey, director, Science Gallery. She further adds, “Latour and Weibel look at ‘thought exhibitions’ as physically staged ‘thought experiments’.

Our inner contradictions are exposed...to see how they flow or hinder each other. The experience should ideally be one of being unsettled, provoked and questioned.”