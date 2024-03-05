Unsettling questions, urgent answers : Critical Zones Exhibition in Bengaluru spotlights Earth's fragile biosphere, human impact

BENGALURU: Against the inky backdrop of the vast universe, Earth is an utterly insignificant pale blue dot. Yet, all known life clings to a fragile sliver on its surface – roughly 8 miles up in the atmosphere and 8 miles down in the crust. But this biosphere is under siege. The relentless human pursuit of progress has been tearing down forests, choking oceans with plastic, and spewing pollutants that disrupt the delicate balance that makes life sustainable.
Science Gallery’s ongoing exhibition, Critical Zones: In Search of a Common Ground, showcases this stark contrast–the fragile bubble of life threatened by its own inhabitants. Originally conceptualised by French philosopher, anthropologist, and sociologist Bruno Latour and Austrian artist, curator, and theorist Peter Weibel, Critical Zones invites audiences on a journey of unsettling introspection.
“We want visitors to go back with questions and the desire to change things around them,” explains Jahnavi Phalkey, director, Science Gallery. She further adds, “Latour and Weibel look at ‘thought exhibitions’ as physically staged ‘thought experiments’.
Our inner contradictions are exposed...to see how they flow or hinder each other. The experience should ideally be one of being unsettled, provoked and questioned.”
A collaboration between the Science Gallery Bengaluru and Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan Bengaluru, the exhibition features works by over 25 Indian and international artists, offering visitors a glimpse into the fragile layers that support life on Earth, and the profound consequences of our actions.
“It is always difficult to single out a single exhibit from a collection that speaks to a core idea but allow me to foreground Sonia Mehra Chawla’s stunning work called Critical Membrane which is about mangroves. She has drawn on robust research from the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation in Chennai to speak to the struggles of rewilding, biodiversity and sustainability in mangrove ecosystems in Tamil Nadu,” Phalkey adds.
Meanwhile, the Bengaluru iteration of Critical Zones runs alongside the Science Gallery’s own exhibition CARBON, and The Great Elephant Migration. Together, the three exhibitions put Bengaluru’s environmental challenges in stark relief. “A few years ago, I remember reading a sobering piece in a tech magazine titled India’s Silicon Valley Is Dying of Thirst,” Phalkey reflects, adding,
“There is no doubt that our city is today witnessing growth of built structures and population increase at a scale and speed that is untenable. We need to become acutely aware of the pressures on ecology and the precarity of life – human and other – in the city in order to seek better futures and better lives for us all collectively. These exhibitions allow us to critically appreciate our condition and leave with questions that will, hopefully, lead each of us towards collective answers.”
(Critical Zones: In Search of Common Ground is on display at Science Gallery, Bellary Rd, until March 17. Entry is free)