Fire at Peenya paper godown, no power in parts of city

BENGALURU: A major fire at a paper roll storehouse and godown forced Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL) to switch off the transmission line, leaving most parts of southwest and west Bengaluru without power from 5pm till late night on Wednesday.

Energy Department officials said because of the major fire that broke out in Peenya Industrial Area behind the 220kv SRS substation, the line was switched off. It was a precautionary measure as the power line runs just above the godown that caught fire. “If a spark touches the wire, there will be havoc and the damages will be severe. The supply will be restored only when the situation is completely under control, the fire is doused and the fire and emergency department says it is safe,” the official said.

No casualties in fire

Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire that broke out at the paper roll storehouse and godown in Yeshwanthpur suburb at Akshaya Nagar in Peenya on Wednesday afternoon.

The Fire Department control room received the call at 1.58 pm. Four fire tenders -- one each from Yeshwanthpur, Rajajinagar, High Grounds and Peenya fire stations -- were pressed into service.

As lanes were narrow, it was difficult for the fire tenders to reach the spot. Earthmovers had to be used to break the walls of the godown to douse the flames. The fire was brought under control around 10 pm. Because of paper rolls kept at the godown, the fire kept increasing. The personnel ensured that the fire did not spread to neighbouring buildings. No injuries or casualties were reported.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. A team of officials from the electrical inspectorate, FSL will visit the spot to ascertain the cause.

The city’s north division police are looking into the matter.