(Seeking) Freedom at Midnight

Kamini Sawhney, director, Museum of Art & Photography

As a woman, you always have your antenna up, to protect yourself and we all grow with these notions, these warnings that our families have inculcated in us. There are several physical aspects like street lights that can make spaces more safe. But there is something far more insidious which is the attitudes. When you walk down a street, do you feel safe? Even on a well-lit street, you might feel uncomfortable.

So along with these other physical aspects, it is important to see how attitudes, preconceived notions, and hierarchical structures in the society change. All of that is also important. Most key spaces are designed by men and the perspective and understanding of needs is not necessarily inclusive of women. When you are designing, it is for the society as a whole, not just one section. While it’s important for all of us to ensure that Women’s Day doesn’t descend to tokenism, it’s also important to have the day to remind everyone of the issues that need to be addressed.

Raksha Shenoy, tour lead, Gully Tours

There is a lot of onus on women to take care of themselves. We may talk about night walks, but at the same time, we do think about ensuring you are dressing appropriately, ensuring you have sent your live location, not in an isolated place, etc. I don’t know how change will come but the onus has to be on the society to make way for the change. As women, we have to take charge and say that even if it’s a little risky, we have to dress as we want and go out when we please.

The mindset and the courage will take time. Because I don’t want to always think of my clothes, and share my location. Talking about equal accessibility, I have struggled with washrooms. You cannot go in the open like men (laughs) and that definitely is a big concern when you are travelling for a long period of time. There are products in the market but I am not comfortable using them because that puts the onus on the women again. During a period, it’s so difficult to travel. We have to talk about this, which will open up our minds, and organisations’ minds even though there is no immediate action.

Pragathi Gowda, rally racer

When I first started racing, it took me a while to get used to the way people look, talk and behave with me. I decided not to let it bother me and I came to ignore it, but when I started to do well, the behaviour around also started to change. But not every woman would be in that position, some would be shy and some who may not be able to come out speak about things that might be wrong.

As Indians, we’re always holding high standards of hospitality and what happened last week was shameful. I hope the victim gets the justice she deserves. I also don’t agree with this rhetoric of putting the blame on the victim. It’s the government’s responsibility to ensure that women also have safe access to spaces, just the same as men. There’s nothing wrong for a girl to go around at night and do whatever she might please.