(Seeking) Freedom at Midnight
The recent sexual assault of a Spanish tourist, camping with her husband, is a brutal reminder of the deep inequalities that restrict women’s access to public spaces. Ahead of Women’s Day on friday, Dese Gowda and Pooja Das speak to women from different walks of life, who share their own experiences and weigh in on the debate
Sowmya Jaganmurthy, dancer-actor
We have grown up with this idea that women are like ‘objects’ and if they are ‘available’, every man will come to get it. It’s ridiculous that a woman gets to hear all of this after making constant adjustments in her life - how to behave, where to go, and when to be at what place. Women, in fact, do have access to public spaces, just the same as men, but the crucial question is whether they feel safe or comfortable there.
Because of that, we choose not to make use of those spaces or are told not to go there. While there is access, we don’t have the same safety or freedom and at the end of the day, we are afraid to go. I feel there’s no fear of the consequences. But at the same time, when people see perpetrators like the ones who were released [in Gujarat] last year and even celebrated, it gives an impression that it’s acceptable to do such things and get away with it.
Kamini Sawhney, director, Museum of Art & Photography
As a woman, you always have your antenna up, to protect yourself and we all grow with these notions, these warnings that our families have inculcated in us. There are several physical aspects like street lights that can make spaces more safe. But there is something far more insidious which is the attitudes. When you walk down a street, do you feel safe? Even on a well-lit street, you might feel uncomfortable.
So along with these other physical aspects, it is important to see how attitudes, preconceived notions, and hierarchical structures in the society change. All of that is also important. Most key spaces are designed by men and the perspective and understanding of needs is not necessarily inclusive of women. When you are designing, it is for the society as a whole, not just one section. While it’s important for all of us to ensure that Women’s Day doesn’t descend to tokenism, it’s also important to have the day to remind everyone of the issues that need to be addressed.
Raksha Shenoy, tour lead, Gully Tours
There is a lot of onus on women to take care of themselves. We may talk about night walks, but at the same time, we do think about ensuring you are dressing appropriately, ensuring you have sent your live location, not in an isolated place, etc. I don’t know how change will come but the onus has to be on the society to make way for the change. As women, we have to take charge and say that even if it’s a little risky, we have to dress as we want and go out when we please.
The mindset and the courage will take time. Because I don’t want to always think of my clothes, and share my location. Talking about equal accessibility, I have struggled with washrooms. You cannot go in the open like men (laughs) and that definitely is a big concern when you are travelling for a long period of time. There are products in the market but I am not comfortable using them because that puts the onus on the women again. During a period, it’s so difficult to travel. We have to talk about this, which will open up our minds, and organisations’ minds even though there is no immediate action.
Pragathi Gowda, rally racer
When I first started racing, it took me a while to get used to the way people look, talk and behave with me. I decided not to let it bother me and I came to ignore it, but when I started to do well, the behaviour around also started to change. But not every woman would be in that position, some would be shy and some who may not be able to come out speak about things that might be wrong.
As Indians, we’re always holding high standards of hospitality and what happened last week was shameful. I hope the victim gets the justice she deserves. I also don’t agree with this rhetoric of putting the blame on the victim. It’s the government’s responsibility to ensure that women also have safe access to spaces, just the same as men. There’s nothing wrong for a girl to go around at night and do whatever she might please.
Aleena KJ, assistant bartender, Orah Brewgarden
Everyone has the right to travel anywhere without giving the right to anyone else to harm them. Yet, there’s so much insecurity when you are a woman and are travelling or working on a shift; a lot of people look at you differently as a woman. People always ask me, as a woman bartender, what I will do after five years when I don’t look the way I do now. I feel there’s a need for a change in mindset; people have to understand that women are trying to do their jobs when they are travelling at night and need to be left alone. You can include basic infrastructure but until mindsets change, there won’t be much change.
Ishwarya Katte, student
Blaming women after events like this and accusing them of being at fault for going to ‘dangerous places’ is frankly, stupid. I used to travel by Metro earlier, and whenever I was late and couldn’t enter the women’s compartment, I felt like I was constantly being watched. It’s an uncomfortable feeling. Meanwhile, considerations for women in public spaces are almost an afterthought. Even as the Metro lines have been extended, there’s still only one compartment reserved for women. Public washrooms are almost non-existent. I don’t think it’s about the way you dress or where you choose to go that is the problem. It’s the mentality of the perpetrators that is the issue. Better education would help change those mindsets, hopefully.