Vocal for global

BENGALURU: With the 15th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) coming to an end, cinephiles got the opportunity to experience over 180 films from all over the world while also paying tribute to classics and new-age Kannada cinema. Along with this celebration of cinema, independent Kannada filmmakers also got a platform to discuss how to take regional cinema to the next level through an interactive session with Cary Rajinder Sawhney, director, London Indian Film Festival (LIFF). “The opening night was exemplary with conversations on ecology and women’s rights, which I have not seen in any other Indian film festival. The whole ethos of the festival is pioneering. The festival is only upwards to go,” says Sawhney, who is visiting the city after almost a decade.
For Sawhney, the discovery of Kannada cinema at BIFFes was a revelation. “I have seen some Kannada films like Mithya which is also under consideration for the Asian competition. It’s a very important place to see new Kannada cinema. We have seen some Kannada films here which will be under consideration for our film festival but whether they get selected or not, I can’t say as of now. But thanks to this festival, we have become aware of Kannada cinema which we weren’t so aware of in the past,” remarks Sawhney, who is also a short-film filmmaker.
He acknowledges the inherent potential in Kannada cinema, given the widespread Kannada-speaking diaspora and the talent pool within the state. “The potential is there. There are some very talented filmmakers here. So the opportunities for international co-production are there as well. But it’s about getting out of the state, going out and meeting filmmakers, or being on international platforms so that they can be seen as well as engage in the creative process globally. I think that’s the next stage,” shares Sawhney.
N Vidyashankar, the artistic director of BIFFes, echoed Sawhney’s sentiments, stressing the need for broader recognition of regional cinema like Kannada. “The problem of India is that it’s such a large and diverse population and most Westerners do not know about places like Karnataka and Assam. Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi industries are very big and economically powerful industries which is why we need conversations like this to make Kannada cinema part of the global cinema, and that is what we are trying to do. The government has to take the initiative and look into possibilities to develop a film market because we are also internationally recognised,” says Vidyashankar.
Sawhney, who has been curating the LIFF for over 20 years says that their audience comprises 40 per cent non-Indian people and their focus is on creating a balance between mainstream and independent cinema during the curation. Sharing his experience of showcasing Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15, presumably a mainstream film, Sawhney says, “Article 15 wasn’t mainstream originally because when we put the film on, the filmmaker was getting daily death threats because of the caste issue. They didn’t know how the film was going to do even though they had a mainstream Bollywood star as the lead. It has to be a judgment call and we take that risk.”
Sawhney believes that the global recognition of Indian cinema, especially with movies like RRR gaining international acclaim, has made a notable change in perception. However, he is unsure about the future role of film festivals. “The question is what is the future of film festivals? British Film Institute is encouraging us to go into virtual reality. Even Cannes is doing virtual reality showcases. As an intellectual space, how long will film festivals last is the question that the new generation will have to think about.