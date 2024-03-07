Vocal for global

BENGALURU: With the 15th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) coming to an end, cinephiles got the opportunity to experience over 180 films from all over the world while also paying tribute to classics and new-age Kannada cinema. Along with this celebration of cinema, independent Kannada filmmakers also got a platform to discuss how to take regional cinema to the next level through an interactive session with Cary Rajinder Sawhney, director, London Indian Film Festival (LIFF). “The opening night was exemplary with conversations on ecology and women’s rights, which I have not seen in any other Indian film festival. The whole ethos of the festival is pioneering. The festival is only upwards to go,” says Sawhney, who is visiting the city after almost a decade.

For Sawhney, the discovery of Kannada cinema at BIFFes was a revelation. “I have seen some Kannada films like Mithya which is also under consideration for the Asian competition. It’s a very important place to see new Kannada cinema. We have seen some Kannada films here which will be under consideration for our film festival but whether they get selected or not, I can’t say as of now. But thanks to this festival, we have become aware of Kannada cinema which we weren’t so aware of in the past,” remarks Sawhney, who is also a short-film filmmaker.

He acknowledges the inherent potential in Kannada cinema, given the widespread Kannada-speaking diaspora and the talent pool within the state. “The potential is there. There are some very talented filmmakers here. So the opportunities for international co-production are there as well. But it’s about getting out of the state, going out and meeting filmmakers, or being on international platforms so that they can be seen as well as engage in the creative process globally. I think that’s the next stage,” shares Sawhney.