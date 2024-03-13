Bengaluru: Intruder enters Metro viaduct, disrupts train ops for 27 mins

BENGALURU: An intruder who entered the elevated viaduct (bridge like structure where rail tracks are laid) between Pattanagere and Jnanabharathi Metro stations on Metro’s Purple Line, to commit a theft, which forced a partial disruption of Metro train operations for 27 minutes on Tuesday afternoon.

Train services between Mysuru Road and Challaghatta Metro stations were disrupted from 3 pm to 3.27 pm, as BMRCL immediately switched off the electrical power supply. Train operations between Mysuru Road and Kadugodi (Whitefield) stations were unaffected.

AS Shankar, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, told TNIE, “We had put in place a patrolling team from our security team on our railway tracks following six incidents of unauthorised individuals entering railway tracks in the last two months to commit theft.

They attempt to steal the signalling cables which have copper in them. This can affect operations. One of our patrolling staff spotted him. Power supply was switched off immediately so that our security team could rush and nab him. However, he managed to escape, possibly by sliding down a tree.”

BMRCL MD Maheshwar Rao said, “It is suspected he entered the viaduct by removing the grating provided at the manhole installed in the viaduct area for draining excess water and maintenance.”

Shankar added that three such instances of intruders walking on the viaduct have been reported in the same stretch in the past and also on the viaducts of Mahalakshmi Layout and Rajaji Nagar metro stations. “They had opened the manholes in the viaduct area to steal the copper in the cables. This made us constitute the patrolling team,” he added.