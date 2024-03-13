BWSSB: Use recycled water for construction

BENGALURU: Following the water scarcity and harsh summer ahead, BWSSB Chairman Dr V Ram Prasath Manohar held a meeting with the building owners who are constructing building above 20,000 sqft, and the Board’s major customers who have got large water connections, to explain the water situation in the city. The board also gave details of the steps taken so far, to adequately manage the crisis.

“Currently, Bengaluru is facing a water problem, The city has a population of 1.40 crore, and providing water in such a crisis is a challenge, the board is taking all kinds of measures to provide water necessary for the residents,” explained Manohar.

He also said that it is mandatory to use recycled environment-friendly water for the propose of construction work for building owners who are constructing building above 20,000 ft area in the city.

All the building owners who attended the meeting agreed to the mandate. The building owner also responded positively to the Chairman’s request to give the tube wells in the building to the board for the purpose of drinking water supply in case of emergency.

Water supply reduced by 20%

Addressing the major customers of the Board, Manohar said that due to the crisis, it has been decided that water supply to major customers will be cut by 20 per cent, from March 15. Cauvery water being supplied by the board will be cut gradually.

He said that there are 3 lakh people who have got large water connection in the city, and they should join hands with the board in this decision, taken in the interest of 1.40 crore people.