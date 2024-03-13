Pray for good rain before breaking Ramazan fast: Karnataka Wakf Board Chairman

BENGALURU: With Muslims in the State set to break their Ramazan fast on Tuesday evening, Karnataka Wakf Board Chairman Anwar Basha, and Chief Imam of City Market mosque Maqsood Imran Rashadi said, “A direction has been given to Masjids in the state to hold special prayers before breaking the fast for good rains this season that will fill up all the dams, and ensure the state’s progress.”

Endowment Minister Ramalinga Reddy welcomed the community’s decision and also said that pujas will be held in temples for good rains.

Speaking to TNIE, Anwar Basha said, “The state is witnessing the worst situation in years. If the situation continues, more people will suffer, and hence, we have asked all the Masjids and Dargahs under the board’s ambit to hold special prayers before breaking the fast.”

Echoing the same, Maqsood Imran Rashadi said that in Bengaluru alone, over 300 Masjids are asked to hold daily prayers for good rains.

“Forget humans, even animals, birds and aquatic life is suffering due to the lack of rains, as many lakes have dried up. During such times, only divine intervention can help. The Hindu and Christ priests in our circle will also be offering prayers for the same,” stated Rashadi.