Thirsty city in no mood to harvest rainwater

A closer look at the data showed that as of July 2023, 1,93,186 establishments had installed the RWH systems on their rooftops, and in the last eight months, there has been an addition of 3,352 more units only. This shows that there has not been enough awareness on the method and leniency on the part of BWSSB to engage with the citizens on the benefits of harvesting rainwater.

Water sustainability researcher and urban planner S Vishwanath said that the quality of data provided by the BWSSB needs an overhaul. There is no distinction between commercial and residential buildings, and no clarity on how many are functional as of today, saving and using the stored water appropriately also needs to be highlighted, he felt.

“BWSSB needs to conduct a new audit and deal with the issue head-on. If all homes in Bengaluru have an RWH system in conjunction with reviving and maintaining the city lakes, the severity of the problem can be brought down,” he elaborated, emphasising that the fine should be increased given that citizens are failing to comply.

Some environmentalists also hinted that many times BWSSB fines only individuals and gives clean chit to residential blocks. Companies selling RWH parts alleged that many societies install hoax, unscientific systems to avoid penalties.

According to BWSSB data, the highest amount of fine collected was in September - a fine of Rs 2,00,79,662 and 38,412 entities were fined.