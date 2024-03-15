Bengaluru: Jeweller, staffer shot at during robbery bid in Devinagar

BENGALURU: In a broad daylight robbery attempt, four unidentified masked miscreants shot at two persons inside a jewellery shop in the city on Thursday.

The injured shop owner Hapuram, 38, and his employee Antharam, 21, underwent surgeries and are out of danger. The police have recovered a country-made pistol in front of the shop. The robbery attempt took place at Laxmi Bankers and Jewellers at Lottegolahalli in Devinagar.

Two miscreants barged into the shop around 11am, while the other two stood guard outside. It appears that the miscreants were armed with two country-made pistols, according to the police.

When the two miscreants asked Hapuram to hand over ornaments and cash, he refused. Hapuram and his employees started screaming for help and resisted the miscreants’ attempt to take away valuables from the shop. Fearing that they would be caught, the duo escaped after firing four rounds indiscriminately inside the shop.

While escaping, one of the accused dropped his pistol outside the shop. Hapuram suffered bullet injuries on his torso and Antharam on his leg. They were rushed to Ramaiah Hospital by some shopkeepers.

“The incident happened between 11am and 11.15am. The victims showed courage and bravery by resisting the miscreants’ robbery attempt. Both have undergone surgeries and are out of danger,” City Police Commissioner B Dayananda told reporters.

“Hapuram, who hails from Rajasthan, opened the shop 15 years ago. No such incident happened earlier,” said Tungaram, his relative, ruling out any business rivalry.

State police chief Alok Mohan visited the shop. The teams formed to nab the miscreants are studying the CCTV footage obtained from the vicinity. Officers from SOCO and FSL visited the shop.