Cops told not to precipitate journalist Rahul Shivshankar's case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked the State government not to precipitate the matter concerning the FIR first information report registered against journalist Rahul Shivshankar by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). It was based on a complaint over his tweet on allocation of funds for the welfare of minorities, in the budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, till the next date of hearing.

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty also issued notice to the CID and complainant N Ambarish, councillor of Ward 29 of Kolar, and adjourned the hearing to March 20. This was after hearing the petition filed by Rahul, questioning the legality of the FIR registered against him.

Rahul had tweeted that “Rs 330 crore have been earmarked by the Congress Karnataka state government in its budget for development of wakf property, construction of Haj Bhavan in Mangaluru and Christian community development. This is a state where the government pockets, on an average, Rs 450 crore worth of annual donations by Hindu devotees to 400 ‘A & B’ category temples controlled by the Karnataka endowment (Muzrai) department. Worse, it opposes any bill to free Hindu temples from state control. This is secularism 101!”

Advocate Abhishek Kumar, representing Rahul, said it has now become a trend to immediately move for registration of an FIR against journalists under the provisions of 153A and 505 of the IPC for any politically critical statement made by the journalist. Hence, the court has to intervene and protect the right to freedom of speech.