Couple using ‘prank payment’ app arrested in jewellery fraud

BENGALURU: A couple who had been defrauding jewellery shops by paying through a fake UPI app for gold ornaments, has been arrested by Byadarahalli police.

The accused have been identified as Nandan (40) and his live-in partner Kalpita (35). The couple would visit jewellery stores and purchase gold, typically weighing between 40gm and 100gm, and pay through a counterfeit UPI app called Prank Payment, police said. The app generated a fictitious payment screen showing any desired amount, which fooled the jewellery shop managements.

The case came to light when the couple reportedly bought jewellery valued at over Rs 1 lakh from Parameshwara Bankers and Jewellers, in Byadarahalli police limits.

After receiving a complaint from the owner, police examined footage from multiple cameras and traced the car in which the couple reached the store.

Police tracked their address through the vehicle’s SDR number and arrested Kalpita from her residence, and subsequently arrested Nandan in Devanahalli.