Bengaluru police books Union Minister Karandlaje for remarks linking TN with Rameshwaram cafe blast

BENGALURU: Union Minister and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje has been booked for alleged hate speech by the Cottonpet police in Bengaluru over her recent remarks on the people of Tamil Nadu, Election Commission officials here said.

The move comes a day after the EC directed the Karnataka chief electoral officer (CEO) to take immediate and appropriate action on the DMK's complaint regarding the violation by Karandlaje, who is BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from the Bangalore North constituency.

The poll panel also sought a compliance report on the matter within 48 hours.

Karandlaje, who is contesting as a BJP candidate from the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat, retracted her remarks and apologized for her remarks.

On Thursday, based on the complaint filed by election commission officials, the Cottonpet police booked the Union Minister under sections 123 (3A), 123 (3), and 125 - of the RP (Representation of the People ) Act

In its complaint, the DMK said that the minister's statement generalised the people of Tamil Nadu as extremists

This is the first action ordered by the EC against a key political figure in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.