Spiralling into Desire: A passionate descent

BENGALURU: While many believe that a subject like desire, especially when it comes to women, is too complex and tangled to be dealt with in a solo stage performance, Brinda Jacob-Janvrin believes that women’s desire is not as a complex as many make it out to be. Melding performance and video art, Jacob-Janvrin delves deep into this subject with her show Spiralling into Desire to be staged this weekend.

Jacob-Janvrin who has been working on ‘A Desire Project’ says that this performance is a part of it. “This work is a fusion of performance and video art with which I want to show how we, as women, hold desire in our bodies. If you notice anyone that wants to control women, whether it’s an organisation or an individual, the first thing they do is try and separate a woman from her desire,” says Jacob-Janvrin, who is also a movement-based expressive arts therapist.

To condense this subject into an hour-long performance, Jacob-Janvrin uses the story of the Sumerian goddess Inanna’s descent into the underworld, to visit her sister Ereshkigal – the queen of the dead. “The story kind of brings out Sigmund Freud’s theory of Madonna-whore complex, wherein, Madonna stands for everything beautiful and pure and whore represents everything that we don’t want in a woman.

Patriarchy separates the two by forcing women to lose connection with our sexuality, to become the kind of person that’s palatable to the society,” explains Jacob-Janvrin, further adding, “In my act, I have taken, the reference of Inanna who lives in the upper world depicts everything beautiful and fertile and the other sister Ereshkigal who lives in the underworld represents the shadow. The act becomes whole only when the two sisters come together.”

Straying from conventional choreography, she clarifies that the act adheres to a discipline called Authentic Movement, where the performer works with unconscious material that’s held in the body. “So you close your eyes and you allow the body movements or sensations and memories that are in the body to surface so you can access them. So there’s no choreography. I’ve been practising this, especially around the theme of desires since 2015. So all the movement in this space are movements that have repeatedly come to me over the years through authentic movement,” highlights Jacob-Janvrin.

(Spiralling into Desire will be showcased on March 23 and 24 at Shoonya - Centre for Art and Somatic Practices, 6.30pm onwards)