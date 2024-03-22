‘He groped be from behind’: Bengaluru woman shares scary ordeal

BENGALURU: In a series of posts on ‘X’, a woman accused a man of groping her near her residence on Monday night. Through her post, she has shared her frightening encounter and also posted a video showing the man concealing his face. “Last night in #NammaBengaluru a friend of mine dropped me near my house and as I was about to open the gate, this man came and groped me from behind and started running. I called my friend and asked him to stop him before he rode away,” the woman said in her first post.

She added that she told her friend, who called the police when they caught him. However, the woman said the man was released as she did not press charges against him. “This man is unfortunately being left out again because I am not going to file an FIR. The laws in our Constitution are more focused on safeguarding such animals and had I injured him significantly in self-defence, I would be charged much more. What a shame, right?” the woman said.

“I am unable to file an FIR because of all the trouble that lies ahead of it. The number of court trials and everything involved would mentally harass me is what the people in my neighbourhood suggested who had come on-site to help me,” she further posted. Questioning the safety of women, the victim posted, “It is unfortunate that he is being set free. He wasn’t drunk and he is not a child. He knew what he was doing...” The police have asked for further details.