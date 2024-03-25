All’s not well in state of Rome: Karnataka court on EE-contractor nexus

BENGALURU: Allowing a contractor to use the office of the Executive Engineer (EE) of the BBMP day in and day out, the EE using the contractor’s car though he is provided a government vehicle, and the contractor throwing money out of the window when Lokayukta police raids the EE’s office, only fortifies the stand that somewhere both of them might have gone wrong and everything is not fine in the State of Rome, said the Special Court for Lokayukta cases in the city.

Judge S V Srikanth made the observation while refusing to discharge S Srinivas Reddy, former EE of Byatarayanapura division of BBMP, and civil contractor Murali Mohan, from the case. It was alleged that Reddy, who was EE of Byatarayanapura division, was found taking bribes from contractors for awarding tenders, issuing work orders and sending files to the BBMP HO for bill payments. He allegedly received bribes through Murali Mohan, who acted as a middleman. Reddy, allegedly made his office a collection centre. A complaint was lodged with Lokayukta police. Registering a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Lokayukta police raided Reddy’s office on May 7, 2015.

Seeing the Lokayukta sleuths, Murali, who was with Reddy, threw Rs 20,000 which was in his possession through the window, which was seized by police. When Murali was asked to disclose his identity and why he threw the money, he failed to give a satisfactory explanation. Reddy was in possession of Rs 7,000 for which no cash declaration was made in the register. In the discharge applications, Reddy stated that the files were not given to Murali and he kept money to meet his medical expenses as he had a cardiac ailment, whereas Murali claimed that he had kept Rs 20,000 to pay wages to labourers and there is no material to proceed against them.

While prosecution objected to allowing the petition, the court said though Murali carried Rs 22,800, he very cleverly threw Rs 20,000 out of the window and kept Rs 2,800, but his explanation was different. On the contrary, Lokayukta police found original files of BBMP tender works in Murali’s car used by Reddy. At this juncture, the court cannot conclude that the accused were without any blemish or that there was no misconduct or illegal gratification either demanded or accepted. The court also said if the discharge applications were allowed, the tasks undertaken by the prosecution in unearthing illegal activities in the EE’s office may be nipped in the bud.