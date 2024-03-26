Cramming, Calming, & Coping

BENGALURU: As the buzz of exam season envelops the city, students find themselves balancing a tightrope of study and personal well-being. Amidst the intense pressure of academic performance, and its all-encompassing role in determining their academic and career opportunities, students are finding ways to cope and even thrive under pressure.

Bryan Jonathan Wilkin, a class 12 student, faces the unique challenge of switching from an international curriculum to India’s National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) board. He confides, “This board is going to be unlike anything I’ve previously done. It would be an understatement to say that it’s been stressful.”

To deal with the daunting change, Wilkin has been seeking solace in his favourite activities. “I wake up early and hit the gym. This is my time to clear my mind...I just listen to my favourite music and don’t think about anything else,” he shares, adding, “Afterwards, I attend my classes, where I can fully concentrate.

When I return home, I take a quick 10-20 minute nap. Then, I go to the gym again for boxing. After that, I have another short study break. I spend about half an hour reviewing what I’ve learned throughout the day. Finally, I talk to my family and friends, which helps divert my attention to other things.”

On the other hand, for the first time in his life, Shreyas BK is feeling ‘completely at peace’ with himself ahead of a major examination. The Class 10 student is neurodivergent and has struggled with reading, dictation, and attention issues all his life. However, following an ADHD diagnosis and with the help of counselling, the 16-year-old feels confident about his chances at his upcoming board exams.

“I’m very peaceful and happy ahead of exams. Earlier, when I took an exam, anxiety would take over me and I couldn’t remember anything I’d read; I would even struggle to remember the questions on the paper. But, I’ve had help dealing with it, and now I’m quite confident,” he shares.

Kavitha Angre, a city-based tutor and counsellor emphasises the need for parents to be more supportive of their children during this time. “Informing students that it is okay to not score high marks, because low scores do not mean they are incapable, is important. Unfortunately, parents often say that students cannot play because their exams are coming up.

They do not realise that when children play and come back, there is more oxygen in the air, which helps the child concentrate better. Children also need an adult they can trust to share their concerns, something that is often difficult for parents to provide because they are busy with their stress,” she adds.

For many students, the end of exams is a time for some much-needed relaxation and recharge. But for those attending boards, it’s also a hectic time for planning their futures. Wilkin hopes to head back to his hometown of Mangaluru, while Priya BK, an undergraduate in her final semester of college is preparing for entrance exams to her dream post-graduation college. “I am in my final semester, we’ve just finished our mid-sems, and our final exams are just a few months away. While I’m preparing for those exams on one hand, I’m also looking at planning what I’m going to be doing after I graduate. Currently, I want to continue studying but I also feel like taking a break. I’m planning to go on a day trip with some friends to an amusement park or a snow park,” she adds.