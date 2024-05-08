Making It 

BENGALURU: The is a fashion influencer, entrepreneur, and fashion blogger. Now, with her latest book, She’ll Never Make It (Juggernaut, `399), Masoom Minawala adds ‘author’ to her repertoire. Recently in Bengaluru for the book’s launch, the 30-year-old’s popularity was evident as a long queue of followers braved the heat just to express their admiration of her journey.

As one of the top content creators in the country with more than 1.4 million followers, it may seem quite early for Minawala to chronicle her journey, but according to her, this project has been long-pending. “Almost eight years ago, someone planted this idea in me. A friend of mine suggested I write a book too. She, who was then working at a publishing house, set up a meeting, which didn’t go too well,” recalls Minawala, adding that the idea then got shelved. “Fast forward to two years ago... Someone else again mentioned that I should write a book, and I wondered what I would write about. I kept doubting whether it was too early for that, but decided to go ahead with it anyway,” says Minawala, who co-authored the book with Aditi Shah Bhimjyani.

The book contains not just her life story but also the tricks and tips she used in her career, one of them being networking. “Networking changed the game for me. I was not a very outgoing person. I was anxious about going to social gatherings alone. Now I have my team with me, so I feel in control, but there was a time I didn’t know what to do. Then I realised how important it is to flip that switch, and it made a huge difference to my career trajectory,” she says.