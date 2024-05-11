A daughter’s farewell

BENGALURU: Even though I knew my mother was a prodigy, I didn’t give her the importance she deserved until she was in her late 80s,” says documentarian Seetha Ratnakar, who decided to pay tribute to her mother, the renowned singer Vinjamuri Anasuya Devi after she passed way in 2019, at the age of 99.

Ratnakar’s documentary Asamana Anasuya encapsulates the life of her mother in the world of Telugu folk music. “When I heard people like SP Balasubrahmanyam talk about her, I realised I should do something’,” says Ratnakar, who started filming in 2006, hoping to someday create a documentary. She ruefully adds, “I never thought about it till I lost my mother.”

The documentary films Anasuya Devi’s journey in her words, interspersed with footage of performances and interviews of other artistes who had known her through her work, including Carnatic singers Priya sisters, classical dancers Vasanthalakshmi Narasimhachari, Padma Subrahmanyam, and singer S Janaki.

“When I finally heard the 20 hours of recording, I realised that my mother had covered almost a century of a musical journey coming from a place called Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh,” shares Ratnakar. Despite the lack of formal platforms and the hurdles posed by societal norms of the time, the documentary showcases Anasuya Devi’s relentless pursuit, travelling from the quaint settings of her hometown to the bustling studios of Madras and Calcutta, recording on the gramophone. “It’s inspiring to anyone who believes that women who put their heart and soul into doing something, always do,” she says.

The harmonium, a constant companion in Anasuya Devi’s life, is used in the docu as a narrative voice. “It came into her life when she was five and she wanted it by her when she passed on; so I decided on the harmonium as a character telling that story,” she says.

(Asmana Anasuya will be screened on May 12, 6.30pm at BIC, Domlur)