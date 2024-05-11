Bengaluru: 219 trees uprooted in just four days of downpour

BENGALURU: In a span of just four days, 219 trees were uprooted in the city, owing to heavy downpour. Officials of the BBMP forest department stated that 28 teams were working round the clock on shifts to clear fallen tress. With trees branches and logs piled up on footpaths and roads, pedestrians find it difficult to simply walk on roads.

BBMP East Zone Range Forest Officer Thimmappa said that the primary objective of the BBMP was to clear uprooted trees and ensure smooth traffic. “In many areas, we have not yet cleared fallen trees and branches on the footpath and by the road. Trucks have also been deployed to clear and send fallen trees and logs to depots at each zone. The Palike will float tenders and sell it for the best price,” he added.

The official also stated that the city has a majority of softwood trees which cannot be used for timber purposes. The woods by and large can be used as firewood. “Trees that have been uprooted are of Gulmohar, Spathodia and Peltophorum sepcies,” he said and added that areas in RR Nagar West, South and East had a huge number of old trees, which were were uprooted due to heavy rain and strong winds.

A senior official from the BBMP forest division said, 28 teams are on the job to clear uprooted trees and branches from across the city. Besides, residents have also been directed to keep the police informed about vulnerable trees and branches. Pruning work will be take up on a priority basis, he assured.