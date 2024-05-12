40-year-old cop treated for type of colorectal cancer

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old policeman diagnosed with mucinous adenocarcinoma, a cancer originating from the cells lining the appendix, underwent successful treatment with cytoreductive surgery combined with Hyperthermic IntraPeritoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC). Cytoreductive surgery aims to remove cancerous growths and affected organs in the abdomen, while HIPEC is specifically designed to target abdominal cancers that have spread to the abdominal surface.

The patient had been experiencing abdominal pain and frequent bloating. He also reported occasional episodes of nausea and vomiting. The doctors suspected that the patient’s abdominal pain might be attributed to tuberculosis and performed a surgery. But, the patient continued to experience symptoms, prompting further investigation.

His histopathology report ultimately confirmed a diagnosis of mucinous adenocarcinoma of the appendix. Despite the total removal of the appendix, tumour cells were discovered to have spread into his peritoneal cavity.

Explaining the treatment, Dr Pampanagouda SKM, Senior Consultant Surgical Oncologist, HCG Cancer Centre, said, “When the patient arrived at the hospital, he had abdominal mass with distension of the abdomen. The imaging report revealed the cancer had spread to other parts of the abdomen to involve the abdominal surface and omentum. The patient then received neoadjuvant chemotherapy. We removed the patient’s entire abdominal wall lining and the complete large bowel, and rejoined the ends of the intestines, and further removed the deposits over the fold of membrane that attaches the intestine to the wall around the stomach area, followed by HIPEC procedure involving circulation of chemotherapeutic drug solution throughout the abdomen for one hour,” Dr Pampanagouda said and highlighted the procedure that treats the cancerous tumour.