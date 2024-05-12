Bengaluru: FIR against ex-mayor’s son for banner violation

BENGALURU: Sending a strong message to politicians, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Saturday got a First Information Report (FIR) registered against Karthik Venkatesh Murthy, son of former mayor Venkatesh Murthy, for installing unauthorised banners to wish his father on his birthday. Following a complaint by Aveesh HM, a member of the BBMP’s special squad against unauthorised banners, the Banashankari police registered a case.

A senior official said, “Illegal banners are a violation of the Defacement of Property Act and BBMP Act and FIRs will be registered if such unauthorised posters or banners are put up anywhere in BBMP limits.”

The official also requested people share images and locations if they come across such violations on the dedicated WhatsApp number -- 94806 85700.

The municipality will take action and also impose penalties. In the past, the civic body imposed Rs 50,000 penalty on the Youth Congress for installing banners in and around the KPCC office after the Congress government was formed.

Talking to The New Sunday Express, former mayor Murthy said, “Anybody violating the BBMP rules is wrong. I had advised my son not to ape what JDS or BJP leaders do.”