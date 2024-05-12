Protest against BDA complex being turned into mall

BENGALURU: Members of the AAP on Saturday protested against the privatisation of Indiranagar BDA complex area, and questioned the authority for allegedly giving up the space to a realty firm to build a mall. AAP state secretary Mohan Dasari urged the state government to build a tree park or a playground for children and preserve the green space, instead of constructing a mall.

Protesters advocated that ‘Brand Bengaluru’ cannot be built by only constructing malls. The overall well-being of the city needs to be kept in mind. The party workers warned of a larger city-wide protest if the plan for the mall was not scrapped.

Ashok Mruthyunjaya another AAP member said, “There are several malls in Bengaluru Government should look at the children who need playgrounds and open space.”