BBMP to start dental clinics in eight zones

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is gearing up to launch free dental clinics on the lines of Namma Clinics, which provides free healthcare, in every zone of the city.

Sources from the Palike said they are flooded with requests from people to start dental clinics to address the oral health problems of citizens as getting treatment from private clinics is a costly affair.

Speaking to TNIE, Chief Health Officer Dr Sirajuddin Madani said, “Many poor and working class people are spending a lot of money on their dental health. To lessen the burden, the idea of setting up dental clinics on the lines of Namma Clinics was mooted.” He also added that the Palike will tie up with dental colleges to depute doctors at BBMP dental clinics.

He said a final decision on the dental clinics have to be taken by the BBMP Special Commissioner for Health and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath.