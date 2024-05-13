Boy crushed to death by car driven by uncle in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a shocker, a five-year-old boy was crushed to death by his father’s car being driven by his maternal uncle here on Sunday morning. The uncle, who was asked to wash the car by the child’s father, had started the car out of curiosity and ended up killing the child. The family of the deceased boy, Arav, stays on 3rd Cross, Nanja Reddy Colony in Murugeshpalya. The Jeevan Bima Nagar traffic police registered a case and arrested the accused, Devaraj (18), who is a college student.

Around 10 am, Arav’s father handed over his car key to Devaraj asking him to wash the vehicle. After that, the child’s parents went inside the house and Arav was playing on the road along with other children, the police said. Devaraj, who headed out to clean the car, out of curiosity inserted the key in the ignition and turned it on. The vehicle started moving and a panicked Devaraj, instead of applying brakes, pressed the accelerator. The car rushed forward and crashed into some two-wheelers and also ended up hitting Arav, the police said.