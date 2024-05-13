Footprints in time

BENGALURU: We are slowly turning into our pre-Independence English conquers. We do nothing but talk about the weather all the time! We add little nuances in the conversation like, ‘Oh! There’s been a touch of rain, not enough to lower the temperatures, or it’s going to be boiling hot’!
Of course, the eternal doomsday pundits will mutter and shake their heads about some unspeakable destruction that will befall us. Enough! I say. Enough! If we have sat back and ‘allowed’ this radical change of weather (which the scientists kept warning us about), then either we start to rectify the harm we have brought on ourselves or let’s just sit back and take the consequences of our irresponsible actions on the chin.
As someone said...the earth will survive as it has been for billions of years…we may not!
So the world merrily goes about leaving a carbon footprint on everything, and pseudo-saviours try out some nouvelle Band-Aid measures and give Ted-X talks about saving the planet, all the while flying into multi-cities tours on gas guzzling jets! Their land-travels involve petrol-gobbling and fume belching SUV’s leaving a huge carbon footprint and a depletion of the ozone layer. While us, the plebian folk, listen awe-struck to their hypocritical rhetoric on how to be responsible! There is something to be said about being gutsy.
I too, decided to leave my epicurean footprint in as many places as possible. Chef Anirban Dasgupta has been a perennial favourite of mine for over a decade and a half. This supremely talented chef is a true-blue maverick and from his last stint here many years ago, he has travelled the length and breadth of our country honing and perfecting his culinary skills. His multi-course dinner at The Oberoi Hotel with a close-knit group of gourmands was a delight! He walked us through his journey, of learning, innovation and technique in his own quintessential style, narrating stories and anecdotes making it all come alive through his gastronomical skills.
It would only be for my friends at The Chaîne des rôtisseurs and dear friend Vikas Seth that I would leave my ‘footprint’ at Manyata-Tech Park where our prestigious gastronomy society was conducting their monthly dinner at the Sanchez and Sriracha restaurants. In spite of it being a balmy evening, the exemplary dinner and innovative cocktails kept us in good spirits.
My ‘foot-printing’ wasn’t over as I literally hop-skipped and jumped into the cool interiors of the JW Marriott to celebrate my dear friend Reuben Kataria’s landmark birthday. Since it way a private and intimate party the guest-list abounded with his family and close friends who flew in from all over the world to be with him. It was touching, to say the least, when his father raised an emotional toast to his son and his pride and joy were reflected in his eyes. There were many moist eyes as his close friends spoke about a man they loved and admired.
Celebrations like these restore my faith in close bonds and friendships.
If one separates the ‘riff from the raff’ (my version of ‘wheat from the chaff’) what remains is pure gold!
I sincerely feel that we all leave footprints in our journey through life. Make sure yours are worth following…
(The writer’s views are personal)