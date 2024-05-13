Footprints in time

BENGALURU: We are slowly turning into our pre-Independence English conquers. We do nothing but talk about the weather all the time! We add little nuances in the conversation like, ‘Oh! There’s been a touch of rain, not enough to lower the temperatures, or it’s going to be boiling hot’!

Of course, the eternal doomsday pundits will mutter and shake their heads about some unspeakable destruction that will befall us. Enough! I say. Enough! If we have sat back and ‘allowed’ this radical change of weather (which the scientists kept warning us about), then either we start to rectify the harm we have brought on ourselves or let’s just sit back and take the consequences of our irresponsible actions on the chin.

As someone said...the earth will survive as it has been for billions of years…we may not!

So the world merrily goes about leaving a carbon footprint on everything, and pseudo-saviours try out some nouvelle Band-Aid measures and give Ted-X talks about saving the planet, all the while flying into multi-cities tours on gas guzzling jets! Their land-travels involve petrol-gobbling and fume belching SUV’s leaving a huge carbon footprint and a depletion of the ozone layer. While us, the plebian folk, listen awe-struck to their hypocritical rhetoric on how to be responsible! There is something to be said about being gutsy.