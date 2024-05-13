Politics can make or break relations, say Bengaluru youth

BENGALURU: The youth of Bengaluru believes that politics isn’t just about who’s winning elections. It is a potential make-or-break topic for friendships, and possibly partnerships.

A survey conducted by Happn, a dating app, found that 55 per cent of people across all age groups said that differing political views are a red flag.

Individuals between the age of 18-25 strongly believe that both partners should be on the same page when it comes to political opinions. However, individuals above 35 seem to have more tolerance than the younger ones, as only about 27 per cent replied different political opinions are a red flag.

Overall, both, Gen Zs and millennials feel comfortable discussing politics and would want to be a part of such conversations. The survey found that nearly 76 per cent of those in the age group of 26-35 were inclined to have political debates on policies affecting their future.

Youngsters in the country want partners who are passionate about social causes. Around 66 per cent of people would prefer individuals who are socially inclined towards a certain cause. In Delhi, at least 44 per cent of Gen Zs are willing to tweak their political compass for love, while 66 per cent of those above 36 are rigid in their political views.