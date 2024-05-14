All 8 BBMP zones to get disaster management teams

BENGALURU: In a bid to avert any rain-related damage, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girianth on Monday said that ‘Disaster Management Teams’ will be deployed at the Sub-Divisional level of all eight BBMP zones.

Addressing the media after chairing a meeting on measures to be taken for disaster management in the city, Girinath said, “The rainy season has begun, and to prevent rainwater flooding in low-lying areas, overflow of manholes, falling of trees and electricity poles and other disasters due to rain, a disaster management team needs to be set up. It should have officials from the BBMP, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), and the Fire Department.

Bengaluru has been recording rain for the past week, and the rainfall pattern is different in varied parts of the city. While some areas have received normal rainfall, others have received moderate to heavy rainfall.

He maintained that waterlogging was reported in 150 places across the city and that the water has receded, and there is no problem.

Girinath said that ever since the rain started, 325 trees have fallen. Of these, 320 have been cleared. He added that out of the 698 branches that fell, 650 have been cleared, adding that the remaining will be cleared soon. He informed that 39 teams were on duty to clear the fallen trees and branches.

“Rs 30 lakh is reserved for each of the 225 wards to desilt the shoulder drains. Under ‘Brand Bengaluru’, Rs 10 crore has been reserved in this year’s budget for disaster management. It will be utilised to avert floods in flood-prone areas, pumping systems and other urgent problems,” Girinath said.