No clearances, BDA unable to sell flats, funds stuck

BENGALURU: Despite completing projects with assured facilities, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is unable to go ahead and sell flats in two of its major projects -- Kommaghatta Phase-3 and BDA Villa Hunnigere projects. Officials blame various government departments for not giving BDA the necessary clearances for many months. As a consequence, over Rs 800 crore invested by the BDA is stuck.

BDA sources told TNIE that Kommaghatta Phase-3 project at Kumbalgodu has 600 flats of 2BHK and 3BHK dimensions. “It has been a year since the project was completed. However, without clearance from the Directorate of Electrical Inspectorate and No Objection Certificates from the Fire department and State Pollution Control Board, we are unable to go ahead with the allotment process,” said a senior official. Nearly Rs 500 crore invested here is blocked.

The Inspectorate gives sanction for electrical connections and assesses whether a transformer is required for the project, said a Bescom official. “Only after their permission can Bescom charge the electricity meters and provide RR numbers for billing,” he explained. The Directorate can give the go-ahead only after the Fire department gives clearance, and it has not been approved, said a BDA official.