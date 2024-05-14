No clearances, BDA unable to sell flats, funds stuck

BENGALURU: Despite completing projects with assured facilities, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is unable to go ahead and sell flats in two of its major projects -- Kommaghatta Phase-3 and BDA Villa Hunnigere projects. Officials blame various government departments for not giving BDA the necessary clearances for many months. As a consequence, over Rs 800 crore invested by the BDA is stuck.
BDA sources told TNIE that Kommaghatta Phase-3 project at Kumbalgodu has 600 flats of 2BHK and 3BHK dimensions. “It has been a year since the project was completed. However, without clearance from the Directorate of Electrical Inspectorate and No Objection Certificates from the Fire department and State Pollution Control Board, we are unable to go ahead with the allotment process,” said a senior official. Nearly Rs 500 crore invested here is blocked.
The Inspectorate gives sanction for electrical connections and assesses whether a transformer is required for the project, said a Bescom official. “Only after their permission can Bescom charge the electricity meters and provide RR numbers for billing,” he explained. The Directorate can give the go-ahead only after the Fire department gives clearance, and it has not been approved, said a BDA official.
This is also the case with the Hunnigere villa project in Dasanapura hobli, between Tumakuru Road and Magadi Road, which would be the first BDA project in which houses will be sold for over Rs 1 crore. It has 170 4BHK houses (Rs 1.1 cr), 152 3BHK houses (Rs 75 lakh) and 320 1BHK houses (Rs 13.5 lakh). Rates are approximate figures, without additional taxes. “The villa project was ready four months ago but we haven’t got other clearances,” another source said. A senior official said they were regularly pursuing their case with these departments.
The Chief Electrical Inspector of the Department of Electrical Inspectorate, TN Appachu, said he had given safety clearances for BDA’s Kanminike and Konadaspura projects recently. “BDA submitted online drawings for Kommaghatta project only on May 1, 2024. After we give sanction, they need to execute the project and get clearance from us again. No submission has been made in the case of Hunnigere villa,” Appachu claimed.
Sale mela
BDA will hold a dawn-to-dusk mela to sell flats at Konadasapura (near Whitefield) in East Bengaluru on May 18. We planned to hold it for Kommaghatta initially, but since clearances are not forthcoming, a different project will now get sold, said an official.