Two nabbed for assaulting actor Chandra

BENGALURU: Within just a few hours of the complaint being filed, police arrested two men on Monday morning for assaulting Kannada actor Chethan Chandra.Chandra had lodged a complaint with the Kaggalipura police stating that he was assaulted by a group of six people on Sunday night after he questioned a motorist who had rear-ended his car.

The police confirmed that the motorist was drunk and hit the rear of the actor’s car and tried to flee. When the actor stopped the motorist and questioned him, he was confronted by the group of six miscreants.

After the attack, Chandra rushed to the Kaggalipura police station from where officers took him to a nearby hospital for first aid. The actor was hit on the nose and face badly and was bleeding heavily while his makeup artist and friend had minor injuries.