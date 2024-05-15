Man hacks wife to death after she refused to withdraw case for maintenance in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Refusal to withdraw a case for maintenance proved dear for a 35-year-old woman, who was murdered at a bus stop by her husband and his brother on Sunday. The victim was on her way to a relative’s house-warming ceremony when the accused followed her and hacked her to death while she was waiting for a bus.

The couple, married for six years, had separated two years ago. The victim, P Manjula, refused to withdraw the case despite multiple requests from her husband, Rajesh. The murder happened in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district. Manjula’s brother Mahesh filed a complaint against the accused.

Manjula, a resident of Harohalli, was hacked to death at a bus stop near Santhegate, at Muduvadi Gate of Kanakapura, between 12.10pm and 12.20pm on Sunday. Rajesh (40), from Vaddarahalli, a professional photographer, and his brother Somashekar are on the run.

Onlookers threatened

Mahesh told The New Indian Express that his sister went to the bus stop in an auto. “After she got down, her husband, who was following her on a bike, asked her to ride pillion on the bike. When she refused and sat in the bus stop, he hacked her to death. Other women in the bus stop tried to help my sister, but the accused threatened them. She died on the spot. One of my relatives informed me about the brutal killing,” Mahesh said.

“My sister and Rajesh were happy for the first four years of their marriage. Later, he came in touch with his paramour and started troubling my sister. He started suspecting her fidelity and had installed CCTVs even inside the bedroom. Unable to bear his torture, she came away and stayed with us. Since they have a five-year-old daughter, she had approached court, seeking maintenance from her husband to take care of the child. Rajesh was forcing my sister to withdraw the court case for the last six months. When she refused, Rajesh and his brother would come near our house and create problems. Rajesh had threatened her with dire consequences,” Mahesh added.

“While Rajesh killed his wife, Somashekar is alleged to have accompanied his brother. The accused used a sharp weapon. Both are on the run and we are searching for them,” said an officer who is part of the investigation.

Kanakapura Rural police registered a case of murder and are investigating.