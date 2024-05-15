Married to activism, couple marry after 25 years of love
BENGALURU: Having immersed themselves in people’s movements, it took over 25 years for activists G Sudha and Mohan Kumar J to enter wedlock.
Both are 54. They finally tied the knot in a simple ceremony as per Kuvempu’s “mantra mangalya” ritual at Amrutheshwara temple in Chikkamagaluru district on Sunday. They fulfilled the wishes of their aged mothers Jaya Bai, who was brought to the temple premises on a stretcher, and Shanthamma.
Mohan is a Brahmin and Sudha a Kshatriya Maratha. Mohan, who hails from Lakkenahalli in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district, met Sudha for the first time in 1995 at a workshop for volunteers of Sampoorna Saksharata Andolan at Ajjampura. He was impressed with Sudha’s leadership qualities. Although he proposed to her then, she agreed to be his life partner only in 2002.
For them, several factors, including resistance from Mohan’s family and a section of society, and their active involvement in people’s movements resulted in the postponement of their wedding. However, their aged mothers insisted that they get married soon.
“I was impressed with Sudha’s commitment towards empowering the poor,” Mohan said. “We took part in several people’s movements, which helped strengthen our bond,” Sudha said. When Mohan was with HAL for some time in the 90s, he used to write to me, expressing his deep concern for the poor and the downtrodden, she added.
In their love story, Sudha’s friend Sunitha and Mohan’s friend Harsha had a big role. Both have their roots in the Indian People’s Theatre Association, which has the patronage of well-known film director MS Sathyu. They participated in the movements led by CPI leader BK Sundaresh in Chikkamagaluru.
Narrating her struggle for the rights of forest dwellers, Sudha said, “In one of the incidents, forest officials forced a cotton farmer and his wife, out of their land. We made them apologise to the couple.”
She has helped many rural women set up self-help groups and encouraged them in the cooperative movement. Mohan and Sudha plan to adopt an orphan child. Sudha’s father MS Ganesh Rao was a freedom fighter and her role model. Mohan’s father and uncles donated part of their land to construct schools in their village.