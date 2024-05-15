Married to activism, couple marry after 25 years of love

BENGALURU: Having immersed themselves in people’s movements, it took over 25 years for activists G Sudha and Mohan Kumar J to enter wedlock.

Both are 54. They finally tied the knot in a simple ceremony as per Kuvempu’s “mantra mangalya” ritual at Amrutheshwara temple in Chikkamagaluru district on Sunday. They fulfilled the wishes of their aged mothers Jaya Bai, who was brought to the temple premises on a stretcher, and Shanthamma.

Mohan is a Brahmin and Sudha a Kshatriya Maratha. Mohan, who hails from Lakkenahalli in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district, met Sudha for the first time in 1995 at a workshop for volunteers of Sampoorna Saksharata Andolan at Ajjampura. He was impressed with Sudha’s leadership qualities. Although he proposed to her then, she agreed to be his life partner only in 2002.

For them, several factors, including resistance from Mohan’s family and a section of society, and their active involvement in people’s movements resulted in the postponement of their wedding. However, their aged mothers insisted that they get married soon.