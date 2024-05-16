Poor SWM by BBMP sends sewage, garbage into lake

BENGALURU: Vibhuthipura Lake, which was to receive treated water from the sewage treatment plant, was flooded with raw sewage and garbage as the storm water drain (Raja kaluve) connecting the inlet is poorly maintained. It has no silt trap and officials have failed to clear the muck on the wetlands, which has spoiled the lake.

Recently, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Executive Engineer Bhuprada had said that part of the 1.5 acres of wetland of Vibhuthipura Lake was desilted, and treated water from the 1.5 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) would be let into the lake in the first week of May.

The lake engineer had plans to fill the lake with treated water but it was filled with raw sewage that gushed out of the stormwater drains. Over the past few days, rain had flooded the lake with plastic items and other garbage.

Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP, R Prathiba said police is aware of the situation and had started the drive to clear waste from stormwater drains.

“BBMP also launched a 15-day plastic drive from Wednesday, and officials and marshals have been deployed across eight zones. Officials were ordered to raid and impose penalties on units that manufacture/sell banned plastic items,” said Prathiba, adding that the Palike will also intensify an information and communication drive to ensure that banned plastic and other items are not used and littered.

Ram Prasad, city-based environmentalist and co-founder of Friends of Lakes, said, “As per the micro plan on manpower and machines deployed, BBMP has gone wrong. It should go with the right kind of micro planning like the number of people, tippers and trucks. BBMP’s pourakarmikas should reach 750 houses in auto tippers to collect waste, but the maximum they cover is 500. Bengaluru can never reach 100 per cent door-to-door collection in terms of garbage management, as the Palike is not giving the expected service, so people are forced to dump waste at street corners, leading to clogging of drains and flooding homes and lakes,” said Prasad.