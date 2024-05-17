Bengaluru: Gym trainer ends life after wife moves out

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old gym trainer died by suicide after his wife refuse to live with him. He hanged himself around 7pm Wednesday in his house in Bagalagunte police limits.

Amit Kumar Sahu from Bihar had come to Bengaluru a decade ago. He fell in love with Amulya, who lived close by, and they married despite opposition from his parents. The couple was staying near Ayyappa Swamy Temple on Pipeline Road.

Amulya, who was pursuing a course in nursing, is alleged to have started neglecting her husband. She would spend most of her time on her mobile, and talking to friends. Frustrated over this, the couple started having arguments. Amulya left Amit and began staying in her parents’ house in Dasarahalli, after which Amit was under severe depression. Amulya refused to return, despite him pleading with her.

On Wednesday evening, Amit went to her mother’s house but did not see Amulya. It is said that he then made a video call to his wife and threatened to end his life by hanging. While trying to scare her, his attempt went amiss and he accidentally killed himself. But police officers said his wife had not seen the noose, and rushed home after he threatened to kill himself. He had locked the room from inside.

After the doors were broken open, he was found hanging. If he was trying to just scare her, he would not have locked the room from inside, the officers said. The body was shifted to Victoria Hospital’s mortuary. Police registered a case of unnatural death.

WE ARE LISTENING

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm