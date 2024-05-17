Stop taking pvt buses on contract: KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation

BENGALURU: In the wake of the flash strike by Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) e-bus drivers hired by Tata Motors, which disrupted services on May 14, the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation have requested Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy to do away with the practice of taking private buses on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model.

In a letter to the minister, dated May 16, the forum urged the government to invest in public transport. For now, it wanted the BMTC to pay the private company only after it has released salaries to the bus drivers.

“BMTC has taken 136 buses on GCC basis. The company, which is operating the buses, is supposed to hire the drivers and pay them. However, it is learnt that the drivers have not been paid for the past two-three months. The drivers who were paid were given much less salary then what they were promised,” federation president HV Ananthasubbarao wrote.